Weeks Before Deaths of Her 3 Kids, Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Said, 'I Wish I Could Feel Something'

In the weeks leading up to the alleged strangulation murders of her three young children, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling detached and emotionless toward her kids, according to her attorney.

Clancy, 32, who allegedly killed her children at the family's Duxbury, Mass., home in late January, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, in connection to the deaths of 7-month-old Callan, 3-year-old son Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora.

She has since pleaded not guilty.

During Clancy's court hearing on Tuesday, defense attorney Kevin Reddington claimed the former nurse had "been unable to express any happiness, or sadness, or cry" in the weeks before the killings.

"In fact, sometime about a month or two ago, she made the comment, 'I just wish that I could feel something,'" said Reddington.

Reddington has argued the "number of medications" doctors allegedly prescribed Clancy worsened her depression and anxiety, leading to the killings.

"She was a shell of herself, no personality," he explained in court. "Right up to the very end when she was so bad that she voluntarily turned herself in" to a Boston psychiatric hospital in early January, where she allegedly spent five days, before returning home.

A little over two weeks later, after allegedly sending her husband Patrick Clancy to run an errand, authorities say Clancy killed her children.

When Patrick returned home, he allegedly found the kids unconscious in the basement, each with an exercise band wrapped around their necks. He allegedly discovered Clancy severely injured, laying in the backyard, after an alleged leap from a second story window.

Dawson and Cora died that evening at the hospital, while Callan succumbed to his injuries, days later, say authorities.

Doctors say Clancy remains paralyzed from the waist down.

A judge declined to set monetary bail given her prognosis and ordered Clancy remain at her current hospital until medically cleared to be transferred to a new facility, during which her bail status will be re-addressed.

Clancy's next court appearance is scheduled for May 2.

