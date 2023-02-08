Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy, Accused of Strangling 3 Young Children, Allegedly Wanted to Have More Kids

Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she wished "for happiness and health for her children; that she could get pregnant again"

By
Published on February 8, 2023 04:17 PM
Lindsay Clancy
Lindsay Clancy. Photo: Facebook

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three young children to death, allegedly wanted to have more kids, prosecutors said.

Clancy, 32, is accused in the January killings of 7-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora.

Prosecutors claim Clancy allegedly said a man's voice in her head told her to kill them.

The mom of three, appearing for her arraignment via videoconference from her hospital bed on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with their deaths.

Three months prior to the deaths of the children, in a note on her phone dated Oct. 25, prosecutors revealed Clancy wrote that she wanted more children.

During Tuesday's court hearing, prosecutors said Clancy wrote, in part, "'I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby.'"

Prosecutors said Clancy added, "'I was feeling so depressed last evening when Cora and Dawson came home from school. I know it rubs off on them, so we had a pretty rough evening. I want to feel love and connection with all of my kids.'"

"She then wrote that she wants to have more kids, eventually," a prosecutor said of Clancy's note.

Lindsay Marie Clancy
Lindsay Clancy. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she wished "for happiness and health for her children; that she could get pregnant again"

Authorities said on the evening of Jan. 24, upon returning home from running an errand, Clancy's husband discovered all three of the couple's children unconscious in the basement of their family's Duxbury, Mass., home, each with an exercise band wrapped around their neck.

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at the hospital that same day, while Callan died three days later from his injuries.

While the prosecution argues Clancy killed her children with "deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity and cruelty," the defense says she may have been suffering from postpartum psychosis.

A judge declined to set monetary bail for Clancy, stating she is a minimal flight risk due to the severe injuries she suffered after a suicide attempt following the alleged murders of her children.

He ordered her to remain in her current hospital until medically cleared to be moved to a new facility. Her bail status will be re-addressed upon completion of her treatment, he said.

Clancy's next scheduled court appearance is May 2.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

