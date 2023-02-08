Prosecutors Say Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Kids 'Resented' Them. Her Lawyers Say It Was Psychosis

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother suspected of killing her three children, allegedly wrote that she "resent[ed]" her two oldest kids prior to their deaths, according to prosecutors.

Authorities accused Clancy of strangling each of her kids to death with an exercise band on Jan. 24, after she allegedly claimed she heard a man's voice telling her to do so.

Clancy, 32, has since pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

During a court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said in the months leading up to the alleged murders of 7-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora, Clancy allegedly discussed her feelings about her children in a note on her phone, dated Oct. 25.

A prosecutor said in court: "She wrote, 'I think I sort of resent my other children because they prevent me from treating Cal like my first baby.'"

"'And I know that's not fair to them,'" Lindsay allegedly continued, according to the prosecutor. 'I was feeling so depressed last evening, when Cora and Dawson came home from school. I know it rubs off on them, so we had a pretty rough evening.'"

Approximately three months later, prosecutors allege Lindsay murdered her kids after she sent her husband out on an errand run to pick up dinner and prescription medication from CVS.

Lindsay Clancy and family. Lindsay Marie Clancy Facebook

Cora and Dawson died that day and Callan died three days later from his injuries.

"The defendant did not take advantage of the situation when her husband left the home that night," the prosecutor said. "She created the situation, and she used Apple Maps to make sure she would have enough time to strangle each child before her husband returned from where she had sent him."

But Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, argues it was psychosis that drove the mom of three to kill.

He alleges Clancy's "postpartum depression, as well as the possibility of postpartum psychosis," were a result of the multiple medications doctors prescribed to treat her depression and anxiety following the birth of her third child in 2022.

Reddington described Clancy as a loving mother who "was a beautiful person who was thoroughly destroyed by these medications," and whose "possibility of postpartum psychosis… is pretty much ignored" by doctors she allegedly sought treatment from.

A judge declined to set monetary bail for Clancy, stating she is a minimal flight risk due to the paralysis doctors say she suffered after her alleged leap from the second-story window of her home during an apparent suicide attempt following the alleged murders.

He ordered her to remain in her current hospital until medically cleared to be moved to a new facility. Upon completion of treatment, her bail status will be re-addressed, he said.

Clancy is due back in court May 2.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.