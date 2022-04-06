An exclusive clip from this week's episode of Dateline NBC shows the pain Linda Collins' children felt after discovering she had been murdered months after leaving office as an Arkansas senator

When a Former State Senator Was Found Murdered at Home, Investigators Wondered: Was It Personal or Political?

Linda Collins' sudden and suspicious death shocked the nation. On June 4, 2019 — mere months after leaving office as an Arkansas state senator — the ex-politician was found dead with stab wounds outside her Pocahontas home.

Nearly as troubling as the murder itself was the horrifying manner in which Collins was discovered. The 57-year-old's son, Butch, had stopped by her home with his grandfather to conduct a wellness check. He saw a tarp in her driveway being weighed down by a brick. "When I raised it ... a swarm of flies came out and I saw her," Butch tells NBC News correspondent Dennis Murphy in this week's episode of Dateline. "It made me, just, physically sick to my stomach."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Investigators quickly took up the case, battling the immediate question on everyone's minds: Was Collins' murder a personal manner or a result of her political career?

Collins was a fairly recent divorcée recovering from a heated state Senate race in which she lost the primary election, leaving a couple of potential murder motives on the public's minds. Still, her family could not have foreseen someone carrying out such a violent crime against her.

Less than two weeks into the investigation, authorities had arrested a suspect: Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, a close friend and political aide to Collins. Her motive, prosecutors alleged, was to cover up a financial crime she had committed against the victim.

Linda Collins-Smith Rebecca O'Donnell Linda Collins and Rebecca O'Donnell | Credit: Facebook

O'Donnell was "like a sister" to Collins, according to the suspect's fiancé, yet in 2020 she pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in Collins' killing. She also pleaded "no contest" to two counts of solicitation to commit capital murder in another county after being accused of ordering a hit on Collins' ex-husband and his new wife from behind bars.

This week's episode of Dateline NBC, titled "The Hands of a Killer," explores Collins' shocking murder and the perplexing investigation that led to her killer. An exclusive preview of the special is below.

Dateline's "The Hands of a Killer" premieres Friday, April 8, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.