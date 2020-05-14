Woman Allegedly Killed Arkansas State Senator Who Was 'Like a Sister' for Money, to Avoid Arrest

A friend who helped former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins with her campaign has been accused of murdering her — and the prosecutor in the case alleges that she did it for financial gain, and also to avoid being arrested over an unspecified financial crime.

Collins, a 57-year-old former Republican lawmaker, was found dead of a gunshot wound outside of her Pocahontas, Arkansas, home on June 4 of last year. Her body had been wrapped in a blanket.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, was arrested later that month on the day of Collins' funeral. She was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. She has been held without bond since her arrest.

But O'Donnell's troubles didn't stop there. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, while being held in prison, she allegedly devised a plot to recruit other inmates to carry out the slayings of Collins' ex-husband and his new wife, along with a judge and prosecutor who was formerly assigned to her case. She was additionally charged with solicitation to commit capital murder and solicitation to tamper with evidence.

Last month, special prosecutor Robert Dittrich filed a notice with Randolph County Circuit Court stating that the case has aggravating circumstances that justify a capital murder charge. In the filing, obtained by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Dittrich wrote that the killing "was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing an arrest" and "for pecuniary gain."

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, several search warrants have been issued in the case in the past month. Authorities have reportedly searched a computer that was operated by Collins, as well as a 2011 Ford Focus owned by O'Donnell's mother. In the search warrant for the vehicle, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, authorities said it might contain "concealed biological evidence."

But not everyone is convinced of O'Donnell's guilt. In an interview with Good Morning America last June, O’Donnell’s fiancé Tim Loggains claimed the police have arrested the wrong person — and that O’Donnell would never have killed someone she considered her best friend. He was also a close friend of Collins, and was granted power of attorney for her after her divorce.

"Becky’s not capable of this," Loggains told GMA. "I haven't questioned that. Either she is the best actress in the world and a sociopath and has totally fooled me, or there's not a chance she did this."

“Becky worked for Linda, but Linda was a family friend,” he told GMA. “She was like a sister.”