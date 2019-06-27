A Delaware Grandmother Vanished 2 Weeks Ago, and Her Family Is Desperate for Answers

Image zoom Linda Bravo Bethany Beach Police

A family in Delaware are asking for the public’s help in finding a beloved grandmother, who disappeared two weeks ago.

On June 13, Linda Bravo, 70, left a friend’s condo to head back to her Bethany Beach home nearby. But she never made it home, her family says, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Bravo’s son, Scot Kight, tells PEOPLE his mother was reported missing after her next door neighbor went to check on the 70-year-old the following day and found Bravo’s three dogs left alone.

“Everything in the house was set like she was coming back,” Kight says. “The dogs, they were at home and she loved her dogs more than anything else. They were set up for a three-hour outing that’s it. They didn’t have extra food or extra water.”

Police issued a Gold Alert for Bravo and during their investigation, video footage of Bravo’s white Mercedes SUV from that night was recovered. It shows her driving northbound on her way home but never turning into her development’s drive, Kight says.

Twenty minutes later, Bravo’s vehicle is captured by the same camera again only this time going southbound. Cell phone records show her phone pinged one final time as she went south before going offline.

The last time Bravo spoke with her sons was the day before she went missing in the family’s group text message. Kight says she was excited for his brother and his family to visit her for the July 4th holiday weekend.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

When Kight and his brother, Zach, learned of his mother’s disappearance, the pair immediately went to Bethany Beach to search for her. With the help of search parties, the pair went door-to-door, looked through CCTV footage from around the area and walked up and down the beach.

Image zoom Bethany Beach Police

As the family continues to searches for answers, there is one thing Kight can’t get out of his head.

“Where’s her car?” he says. “Because even if she wanted to get away, the police have a lot of records and there’s nothing showing her car going anywhere. There’s nothing with her car.”

He continues: “I’m completely baffled. If we could find the car I think we could find more information.”

Bravo’s white Mercedes SUV has Delaware plates. The family is asking the public to keep an eye out for Bravo and her vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to call Bethany Beach Police at 302-539-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.