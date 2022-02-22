Lina Sardar Khil, who turned 4 on Sunday, was last seen on Dec. 20

Family of Girl Who Vanished from Playground 2 Months Ago Speaks Out as $250,000 Reward Offered

Lina Sardar Khil's family should have been celebrating her fourth birthday on Sunday. Instead, family and community members gathered to honor the girl who went missing in December.

More than 50 people gathered at a wooden pavilion where they prayed and shared songs in honor of Lina who disappeared from a playground on Dec. 20, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

"Today is to remember and pray for Lina," said Riaz Sardar Khil, Lina's father, according to the newspaper. "We have not forgotten her. Today is to (remind) law enforcement officers that now is two months, and we don't have Lina with us."

In late December, Lina was playing at the playground where she lived with her family when her mother left for a brief amount of time. When she returned, police say, her daughter was gone.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Lina was not left alone because there were other parents with their children at the playground when her mother walked away.

Since then, multiple law enforcement agencies have searched for the girl around the apartment complex, as well as sending elite divers to search for her in a creek about two miles from her home, the paper reported.

At a prayer service earlier this month, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called Lina a "daughter of San Antonio."

"So long as she is not here with us," Nirenberg said, "the search will continue, and it will extend to the farthest reach that we need it to go."

The Islamic Center of San Antonio increased its reward for information leading to Lina's discovery from $120,000 to $200,000 because of a new donor, TV station KSAT12 reported. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $50,000, the new total stands at $250,000.

"It is a lot of money that could get Lina back but what I think is, we don't need money," Lina's father said, according to the Express-News. "Just please feel our pain and give back Lina. Please pray for Lina."