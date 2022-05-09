Lily Peters was killed while returning home from her aunt's house in April

Teen Allegedly Lured Lily Peters off Trail with Intent to Sexually Assault and Kill Her: Complaint

A teen accused of murdering 10-year-old Wisconsin girl Lily Peters allegedly lured her off a trail into the woods with the intention of sexually assaulting and killing her, according to a newly released criminal complaint.

On April 24, Lily Peters was reported missing by her father after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt's house, the complaint states. Her body was found the next day in the woods.

On April 26, police interviewed the 14-year-old suspect who was reportedly the last person with Lily. He allegedly told investigators he rode his hoverboard, while the victim rode her bike on a trail in Chippewa Falls, Wisc., the day she was reported missing.

The teen allegedly told detectives he convinced Lily to veer off the trail, where he proceeded to punch her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, the document states.

While the victim was on the ground, he allegedly hit her on the head multiple times with a large stick, before strangling her "until he believed the victim was deceased."

The complaint goes on to describe the horrific details of the victim's sexual assault that followed, in which the teen suspect allegedly "became scared" and fled back home to take a shower.

After hearing the news that Lily was reported missing, the suspect returned to her body, dragged "her a few feet, and covered her with leaves," the complaint states.

The teen remains in custody on $1 million bond. He faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 with resulting great bodily harm.

His next court appearance is June 24.