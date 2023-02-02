Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase

Childhood best friends Timothy Schultz, 49, and Christopher Teagardin, 47, were out to get tacos when they were killed after a 17-minute police chase ended in tragedy

By
Published on February 2, 2023 12:01 PM
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin killed in car crash.

Two lifelong friends were tragically killed in Los Angeles Tuesday after a reportedly stolen vehicle being pursued by police crashed into their sedan.

The victims, Timothy Schultz, 49, and Christopher Teagardin, 47, were going to get tacos, KCAL News reported, and had known each other for more than 30 years, per ABC7.

"They were just fantastic," Stacy Spears told ABC7. She added that the victims' deaths were "devastating" and "senseless, senseless, senseless."

According to KCAL News, the two men were best friends since childhood. Schultz is survived by his 16-year-old daughter, while Teagardin owned a shop in Granada Hills and was a Little League coach. He is survived by his 18-year-old son and his mother, whom he cared for.

KTLA 5 reported that the police pursuit began around 7:50 p.m. local time following a report of a stolen truck at 7:35 p.m. local time. Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to pull over the driver, later identified as Oscar Delacruz, 32, when he drove away.

Tragically, during the subsequent chase, the truck struck a silver Honda Civic containing Schultz and Teagardin in Panorama City, California multiple outlets reported.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other died on the way to the hospital, LAPD Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters, per KCAL News.

After the crash, both Delacruz and a passenger in the truck fled on foot but were caught, with one suspect injured "during a use of force takedown" involving the use of a Taser, Hamilton told reporters Wednesday, per KCAL News.

A third person traveling in the truck, a woman, was also pulled from the wreckage and transported to a hospital in an unknown condition, authorities said, added ABC7.

"This is a very tragic incident," Hamilton told reporters after the incident, reported multiple outlets. "We try to conduct these instances where we go in pursuit as safely as possible with all the tools that we have. That's why we request an air unit right away. That's why we look at going to tracking mode as soon as we can. But at the same time we have to balance that with a community member who has requested the police department to respond because their vehicle is being stolen."

Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Christopher Teagardin. Facebook

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

ABC7 reported that Delacruz had been wanted on a felony warrant prior to the incident and was being held without bail.

"He's being charged with murder in regards to this matter, and we'll work with the district attorney's office on the further details of this case," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said about Delacruz, per ABC7.

"Sadly and tragically, two individuals — one, the driver who we later found to be wanted for a no-bail felony warrant — callously drove into an intersection at a high speed and T-boned two innocent motorists in a vehicle," Moore continued.

Related Articles
nebraska state trooper
13-Year-Old Girl Leads Nebraska Troopers on 100 MPH Car Chase After Routine Traffic Stop
Drive-by shooting injures 10 in Lakeland, Florida
10 People Injured in 'Targeted' Florida Mass Shooting: Likely 'Not a Random Act,' Police Say
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the ESPN Events Invitational college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iona Gaels on November 25, 2021 at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.
Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman
Carjacking Victim Who Was Dragged by Own Car During Police Chase Dies
Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by His Own Car During Police Chase in Los Angeles
Trina Newman Townsend
Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
Debbie Pratt Hudak, Kat Hudak
Ohio Mom and Daughter Are Killed by Man Who Then Turns Gun on Himself During Police Chase
Work Truck Stolen With Tools. https://www.gofundme.com/f/work-truck-stolen-with-tools?qid=661d6d407dc337b31bceb6d0778c7003. GoFundMe
Over $90K — and Counting — Raised to Help Family After Their Work Truck Was Stolen on Live TV During Chase
Bradley Rein, is arraigned in Hingham District court on in Hingham, Mass. Rein is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday Apple Store Crash, Hingham, United States - 22 Nov 2022
Man Whose SUV Plowed into Apple Store, Killing 1 and Injuring 19, Told Cops His Foot Got Stuck on Accelerator
Eric Holland
Man Found with Severed Head in Stolen Truck Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison
Girl Dies After Being Hit by Out-of-Control Truck at North Carolina Christmas Parade
Girl Dancer Dies After Being Hit by Truck at North Carolina Christmas Parade
Mark, Sharie, and Brooke Wine, Riverside triple-homicide case
Va. Man 'Catfished' Teen Girl, Then Showed Up at Her Calif. Home and Killed Her Mom and Grandparents
Benito Juarez High School in Chicago
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Chicago High School
moonshadows restaurant
Owner of Celeb-Loved Malibu Eatery Moonshadows and His Son Killed in Fiery Crash: 'Irreplaceable'
iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Mar 2019
DJ Marshmello's Monster Truck Stolen During Televised Car Chase: It 'Got Pretty Wild,' Says Friend
Officer Robert Duran
Santa Fe Police Officer, Motorist Killed When Patrol Cars Crash During Pursuit of Kidnapping Suspect