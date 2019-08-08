Image zoom Christina Carlin-Kraft Facebook

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to life in prison, mere months after jurors convicted him of the first-degree murder of model Christina Carlin-Kraft.

A judge on Tuesday added another 22½ to 45 years onto Jonathan Harris’ lifetime sentence.

The additional years, according to the judge, were tacked on so that future governors or pardon boards who might consider freeing the 31-year-old think twice about such a move.

Harris killed Carlin-Kraft, a model who had worked with Playboy and other publications, on Aug. 22, 2018.

The 36-year-old model was strangled to death, according to officials.

Harris was convicted in May of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of an instrument of a crime and strangulation in the Ardmore, Pennsylvania, model’s slaying.

Jurors rendered their verdict after a little over five hours of deliberation.

Harris has acknowledged being high on a number of drugs at the time of the killing.

Harris admitted he killed Carlin-Kraft during a fight incited by a dispute over a cocaine sale, PEOPLE previously reported.

However, he told police he never meant to kill her, alleging the fight occurred after the two did cocaine, had consensual sex, and then she refused to pay for the drugs they took.

After exchanging blows, he said he grabbed Carlin-Kraft’s neck when she tried calling 911.

He told police he did not realize she was dead when he left her apartment that evening.

Authorities have said Carlin-Kraft met Harris in Philadelphia and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment, where her body was found that evening.

