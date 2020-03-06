Stepmom Accused of Killing Colo. Boy Gannon Stauch Reportedly Slips Out of Handcuffs, Attacks Cop

Image zoom Gannon Stauch (left) and Letecia Stauch (right) El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Letecia Stauch, the Colorado woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, allegedly attacked a deputy during her extradition from South Carolina.

KKTV and KUSA, citing sources familiar with the incident, report Stauch allegedly slipped free from her handcuffs and attacked one of the deputies inside the van that was transporting her back to Colorado.

The 48-hour trip was delayed by 12 hours, and the deputy was treated for his injuries in a Kansas hospital, the outlets report.

It was unclear what injuries the deputy sustained.

It was also unclear if Stauch will face charges stemming from the alleged attack.

Sgt. Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE the office isn’t commenting on the extradition because it’s part of the ongoing investigation.

According to The Gazette of Colorado Springs, Stauch spent a night in a Kansas jail before arriving in Colorado on Thursday, where she made her first court appearance.

At the hearing, the 36-year-old woman did not enter pleas to the murder, child abuse and tampering charges she faces. She remains in custody without bond.

She faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

Letecia Stauch reported Gannon missing on Jan. 27. Gannon’s body has not been recovered but he is presumed dead by authorities.

Authorities have not revealed details on why they believe Gannon was murdered. They have also said very little about any evidence against Stauch, and a motive has not been publicly discussed.

Stauch was arrested last week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

During a hearing Monday, she waived extradition to Colorado.

Her public defenders could not be reached for comment.