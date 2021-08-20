Leslie McCray was kidnapped at knifepoint along with her boyfriend

Fla. Teen Was Kidnapped and Murdered in 1985 on Christmas Eve — and Suspect Was Just Indicted

After 36 years, authorities in Florida have made an arrest in the kidnapping and killing of 17-year-old college student Leslie McCray.

During a press conference Thursday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters revealed a grand jury had indicted 59-year-old David Nelson Austin on a first-degree murder charge in connection with McCray's stabbing death.

Austin, who is imprisoned in Michigan, serving a life sentence for numerous sexual assault convictions, has also been charged with two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of armed sexual battery, PEOPLE confirms.

McCray was killed in 1985 on Christmas Eve.

According to investigators, McCray was kidnapped at knifepoint from her Jacksonville apartment.

David Nelson Austin David Nelson Austin | Credit: Michigan Department of Corrections

Detectives allege Austin walked into McCray's apartment and tied her and her boyfriend up.

The boyfriend watched in horror as McCray was dragged away.

After freeing himself, the boyfriend called police, who started searching the immediate area. She was found dead hours later along the side of a road.

Waters said Thursday that DNA evidence was reexamined in 2019, and led investigators directly to Austin.

Austin has yet to enter pleas to the charges. Efforts are underway to have him extradited to Florida. It was not clear if he has retained an attorney.

At the press conference, McCray's relatives told reporters they were relieved to have some semblance of closure.