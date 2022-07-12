Lesia Mitchell Jackson disappeared on Sept. 7, 1979, after spending the day at a local pool

Murder of 12-Year-Old Girl Solved Nearly 43 Years Later in Texas, But Killer Was Executed for Other Killing

The cold case murder of a 12-year-old girl in Texas has finally been solved more than 40 years later, authorities confirmed Monday.

In a release shared to Twitter Monday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office revealed that after utilizing a new forensic technology called "M-Vac," scientists were able to link the 1979 murder of Lesia Mitchell Jackson to an already-executed man named Gerald Dwight Casey.

In October 2021 M-Vac was used to "process evidence suspected to be on Leisa's clothing," the statement explained. Then, in April of this year, Texas Department of Public Safety forensic scientists used DNA samples extracted from the clothing and were able to identify an "unknown male DNA profile," the statement continued.

The DNA belonged to Casey, according to the statement.

Lesia Michell Jackson Lesia Michell Jackson | Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Upon further search, the statement said, authorities discovered that Casey had been executed by lethal injection on April 18, 2022, for a murder committed in Montgomery County in 1989.

Lesia disappeared from her neighborhood on September 7, 1979, according to the release, after spending a day at the neighborhood pool. Law enforcement was contacted by her family and a search began to locate her. The following day, her glasses were found at a local intersection, and then her body was found by an oilfield worker on Sept. 13, 1979.