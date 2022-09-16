'Very Unlike Her': Colo. Mom Who Vanished After Taking Out Trash Is Considered 'Missing and Endangered'

Police in Colorado are searching for a 59-year-old mother who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Leonor Enriquez.

Leonor, a female who stand 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs an estimated 115 to 130 lbs., vanished on Sept. 11 at around 8 p.m., according to a police statement.

"Ms. Enriquez is considered missing and endangered as she has not returned or been in touch with any of her family," reads the statement.

She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Leonor was last seen wearing a maroon button-up shirt with a white shirt underneath, and a skirt.

She was also carrying a white purse.

KRDO spoke to Jessica Alvarado, Enriquez's daughter, who is extremely worried.

"She went to take the trash out and possibly take a walk around," said Alvarado. "She's not known to be gone for a long amount of time. So I'm very, very concerned, very, very worried about her."

Relatives told the station Leonor is friendly, and also suffers from early onset dementia, depression, and bipolar disorder.

"This is very unlike her," Alvarado added. "She doesn't have any friends, no money, no social media, no car, no phone. So it's very important that we get her name and face out to people that we don't know because possibly she met somebody that she didn't really know."

Anyone with information about Leonor's whereabouts should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

Anonymous information can be called into the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.