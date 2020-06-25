Leonardo Camacho, 13, died after a woman driving an SUV allegedly jumped the curb while intoxicated and then fled the scene, say police

Ga. Boy, 13, Was Walking with Dad on Sidewalk When Driver Allegedly Killed Him in Hit-and-Run

A 38-year-old Georgia woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged DUI hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old boy dead and his father injured, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says.

On June 16 at about 6:30 p.m., 13-year-old Leonardo Camacho and his father were walking on a sidewalk on Kelly Mill Road in Cummings when a white SUV jumped the curb at a curve and struck the boy, the sheriff’s office says in a statement.

The boy’s father was injured when he tried to move the boy out of the way of the SUV, say police.

After allegedly striking the father and son, “The SUV fled the scene,” the statement alleges.

Shortly after, police found a white Infiniti QX56 with fresh front-end damage on Jason Drive, the statement says.

The boy and his father were rushed to the hospital. The boy was then airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with life-threatening injuries, where he died on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Katie Pancione, 38, of Milton, was arrested and held in a facility before she was booked into the Forsyth County Jail, the statement says.

Pancione remains held in Forsyth County Jail. Her bond was not immediately clear.

She is charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.

A GoFundMe set up to help pay funeral costs says the boy’s father, Antonio Camay, “suffered a broken leg and won’t be able to provide for his family.”

When the GoFundMe was set up, Leo was on life support.

In an update, the page reads, “Unfortunately Leo did pass away Sunday night and his family is getting everything ready for his funeral they need our support, prayers, and donations.”

It is unclear whether Pancione has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.