Police have no idea where Leila Cavett could be

Police 'Gravely' Concerned About Missing Mom After Son, 2, Is Found Wandering in Different State

Police are searching for a missing Alabama mom who was last seen in Georgia after her toddler son was found wandering around a Florida parking lot by himself

Miramar, Fla., police say they are "gravely concerned" for the "safety and well being" of 21-year-old Leila Cavett.

Her son, Kamdyn, was seen Sunday morning wearing just a T-shirt and a diaper.

A woman who lives nearby saw Kamdyn wandering around in an empty parking lot, and called 911.

Kamdyn, police said, is doing fine after being found.

Miramar police say Cavette had left Georgia last week and was headed for Florida.

It took two days for police to identify the stranded boy, who is 2.

Cavett's sisters travelled to Florida to aid investigators in the search, according to WXIA-TV.

'We know that Kamdyn's OK, but we definitely want to make sure that Leila’s OK," said sister Gina Lewis. "It is definitely out of character for her to be in Florida.

Lewis said she last spoke with her sister 10 days ago.

