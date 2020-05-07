LeBron James Shares Powerful Statement on Ahmaud Arbery's Death: 'We're Literally Hunted Every Day'

"Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!?" the NBA star wrote on Twitter

LeBron James shared a powerful tribute Wednesday to Ahmaud Arbery, the jogger who police say was chased down and shot by two white men in February.

James, 35, expressed his frustration at Arbery's tragic death on Twitter.

"We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!" the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. "Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!?"

"No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!" the athlete continued before offering his condolences to Arbery's family.

"I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... heavens above to your family!!" he wrote. James added the hash tags, "Stay Woke" and "Profiled cause we are simply black."

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed in broad daylight on February 23 while he was jogging in his suburban neighborhood in Georgia, his family says, PEOPLE previously reported.

According to a police report, a man named Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, told police they believed that Arbery was responsible for a series of neighborhood break-ins. When Gregory saw Arbery jogging, he and Travis grabbed guns and chased him down in a truck.

They were reportedly later joined by a third man, and intercepted Arbery.

The shooting that followed was caught on video, the family's lawyer says. The video allegedly depicting Arbery being gunned down, has since gone viral. Authorities have not addressed the video or officially confirmed its authenticity.

While the incident occurred a few months ago, it received renewed attention this week when Liberty County District Attorney Thomas Durden announced that the case will be presented before the grand jury of Glynn County. Two other district attorneys have recused themselves from the case.

It is unclear when the case will be presented because of suspensions in place due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the meantime, no charges have been lodged against the McMichaels.

James is not the only celebrity to speak out about Arbery's death on Wednesday.

Viola Davis shared a quote attributed to Fannie Lou Hamer on Twitter, writing, "I am sick and tired of being sick and tired," along with a photo of Arbery.

"If #AhmaudArbery had been white & his killers black they would be behind bars charged with murder," Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness wrote on Twitter, including the "Black Lives Matter" hash tag. "Ahmaud was an innocent young man loved by his family and had a bright future ahead. We have so much work to do on racism."

Padma Lakshmi urged her followers to call the Glynn County Police Department and "demand" the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

"The murder of Ahmaud Arbery should be mentioned everyday until those two killers are behind bars," wrote Wanda Sykes on Twitter, responding to a tweet from producer Andy Lassner that said, "Once again for those in the back, 25-years-old and exercising when two white men hunted him down like an animal and murdered him."

Attorneys for the McMichaels were not identified, but Gregory told CBS News he had no comment while the case was under investigation.