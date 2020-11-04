"My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!" James wrote

LeBron James Demands Justice for the Murder of His Friend's Sister: 'Such a Caring, Loving Angel'

LeBron James is devastated about the killing of an Ohio woman — and demanding that her killers are brought to justice.

On Wednesday afternoon, the basketball star tweeted about the murder of Erica Weems, the sister of his friend Brandon Weems. According to Michigan Live, James, 35, and Brandon Weems have been best friends since high school. In interviews, James has called Weems his "younger brother."

"AKRON OHIO!! My brother's sister was murdered this past weekend in her home," James wrote on Wednesday afternoon. "My brother family need answers to why and by whom."

The basketball star continued: "My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems"

Family members found the Ericka Weems dead in her bedroom around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to News 5 Cleveland. The 37-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The Summit County Medical Examiner has ruled the case a homicide. No suspects have been arrested in her death, and authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

Ericka Weems, who worked as a daycare provider, was supposed to watch a friend's child on Monday morning, according to News 5 Cleveland. When she failed to show up to watch the child, family members went to her home and discovered her body.

Now, heartbroken family members want to know who is responsible for the murder. "They just stripped our whole world in the blink of an eye," her sister, Shermaine Weems-Reed, told the outlet.

"She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart," Brandon Weems added to the station. "I’m going to miss her dearly."