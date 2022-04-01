Interview Transcripts from Delphi Murder Case Reveal Man Admitted to Communicating with Libby German

An Indiana man known to the team of detectives investigating the still-unsolved murders of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German allegedly admitted to communicating with one of the girls.

The hosts of Murder Sheet, a weekly true crime podcast, uncovered accidentally — and only temporarily — published transcripts from a 2020 police interview with Kegan Anthony Kline while researching the 2017 killings.

Kline, 27, is behind bars in Florida, awaiting trial on 30 unrelated criminal charges, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

In the transcript, discovered by journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee, Kline admits to using the Snapchat and Instagram handle "anthony_shots" to exchange messages with Libby, but denies killing the girls on Feb. 13, 2017.

The two best friends went missing while on a hike through the historic trails Delphi, Ind. The next day, Abby, 13, and Libby, 14, were found murdered — allegedly by the unidentified man Libby managed to record audio and video of on her smartphone.

In the transcript uncovered by Cain and Greenlee, police accuse Kline of communicating with Libby on the day of the murders. He admits to talking with the girl, but repeatedly tells detectives he had nothing to do with the murders.

Kline allegedly told police it was a "coincidence that I happened to talk to her," according to the transcript.

"I don't remember talking to [Libby] really," he allegedly said later on in the interview. "I didn't even know who she really was until after I saw that on the news."

Police confronted him with evidence that the "anthony_shots" account had communicated with another person online, explaining how they were "supposed to meet that girl, but she never showed up." Kline, however, told investigators he would never have gone to meet Libby in person.

According to the transcript, detectives also said in the interview that Kline had failed a polygraph test, and told him they were aware he had deleted his Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

Authorities also allegedly discovered he had searched "how long does DNA last" online.

When asked why he'd searched that, Kline allegedly replied, "I have no clue. I don't know. Because probably because they DNA tested me."

Asked why he was so concerned about his DNA in this case, Kline allegedly responded, "I wouldn't. ... That's just a common thing to freak out about."

Days after Libby and Abby's deaths, authorities released photos that had been taken from Libby's phone that showed a man on the trail walking behind them.

A brief audio clip of his voice — also pulled from the girl's phone — and a police sketch of the unidentified man were also released.

The unknown man has been dubbed the main suspect in the girls' murders.

More than a week after Abby and Libby were killed, authorities executed a warrant at the Peru, Ind., home where Kline and his father lived. However, they found nothing to connect him to the Delphi killings.