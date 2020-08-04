Leaked Body Camera Footage of George Floyd's Arrest Shows More of His Final Moments

The partial footage was published by the Daily Mail and shows more of the minutes leading up to George Floyd's death on May 25

Leaked footage of George Floyd's arrest shows more of his final moments.

On Monday, the Daily Mail published body camera footage leaked to the U.K. outlet, which showed more of the May 25 arrest of Floyd, 46, that ultimately led to his death in Minneapolis.

According to CNN, the partial footage is from the body cameras worn by two now-fired officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng and was given to the court on July 7 by Lane's attorney. Judge Peter Cahill allowed for limited viewing of the video inside the courthouse, only making a transcript public.

The judge did not permit news organizations to publish the video, prompting countless media outlets to file a motion to immediately release the evidence, CNN reports.

In the video, Floyd is noticeably distressed as he is held at gunpoint, later struggling with officers as they force him into the backseat of a police car, all just minutes before his death.

"The police officers approached him with guns drawn, simply because he was a Black man. As this video shows, he never posed any threat. The officers' contradictions continue to build," Floyd family's attorney Ben Crump told CNN in a statement on Monday. "If not for the videos, the world might never have known about the wrongs committed against George Floyd."

The footage and its officially released transcript is part of the court paperwork filed by Lane, 37, seeking to have a judge dismiss charges against him of aiding and abetting — without intent — second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk, reports The New York Times.

Lane and two other officers — Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34 — charged with similar crimes all have been released from Hennepin County jail after posting bond.

Derek Chauvin, 44, initially was charged with third-degree murder but had his charges upgraded to include second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter, and remains jailed with his bail set at $1.25 million.

The four officers have not yet entered a formal plea.

Lawyers for all four of the officers objected to "multiple inappropriate public comments" they say were made by local officials that could influence jurors who might be called upon to judge the officers' conduct, according to a motion urging court proceedings to be broadcast. Otherwise, the attorneys have declined to comment to the media about the case.

Floyd's death sparked ongoing protests over systemic racism and police brutality.

"Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who fired the officers in the wake of Floyd's death, told CNN on May 31 about the three officers who he said did not step up to halt Chauvin's actions. "Silence and inaction — you're complicit. You're complicit. If there were one solitary voice that would have intervened ... that's what I would have hoped for."

