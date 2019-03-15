Police found the bodies after responding to a fire

Mass. Lawyer Kills Wife, 3 Children and Dogs Before Killing Himself, as Bodies Found Amid Fire

A Massachusetts family of five was found dead inside their burnt-out Sheffield home, and authorities say the murderer was the family’s 41-year-old father, who then killed himself.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said during a news conference Thursday that investigators believe Luke Karpinski murdered his wife, 41-year-old Justine Wilbur, and their three children before killing himself. Police believe he set fire to the home.

Medical examiners are working to determine causes of death for all five deceased people.

The dead bodies of the family’s two dogs were also recovered from the torched home.

The names of the three children have not been released. They included 7-year-old twins and a 3-year-old, said Harrington.

“At this time, the evidence indicates that Luke Karpinski was the assailant,” Harrington told reporters.

A motive for the violence has not been discussed. Police have also not revealed how Karpinski started the fire.

The body of Wilbur, Harrington said, was found alone in a separate area of the home. The four other bodies were found together.

Harrington would not say whether the family was alive when the fire began early Wednesday morning.