Lawyer Friend of Missing Conn. Mom's Ex Allegedly Dug 'Human Grave' Before She Vanished

Image zoom Kent Mawhinney, 54, of Connecticut Connecticut State Police

One of the most shocking details to emerge from newly released arrest warrants in the Jennifer Dulos murder case is that her estranged husband’s lawyer and close friend dug a hole that was “100 percent a human grave” a month before the Connecticut mom of 5 vanished.

On Tuesday, Connecticut State Police arrested Fotis Dulos, 52, of Farmington, and charged him with felony murder, murder and kidnapping in connection with the May 24 disappearance of his estranged wife.

Image zoom Jennifer Dulos, 50, of Connecticut New Canaan Police Department

His ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, was also arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

In a surprise move, police arrested a third suspect – Kent Mawhinney, 54, of Bloomfield, described in his arrest warrant as a close friend and lawyer who has represented Fotis Dulos in civil cases. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Image zoom Fotis Dulos' mugshot from January 7, 2020 Connecticut State Police

Arrest warrants released Tuesday reveal chilling information about a deep hole in a remote area that authorities believe Mawhinney dug a month before Farber Dulos went missing.

Jay Lawlor, a member of the Windsor Rod and Gun Club in East Granby told police that on May 18, he and a friend stumbled upon an area of “disturbed ground” while hunting on the club’s 25-acre property, the warrant says.

Upon closer inspection, they uncovered two barbecue grill grates that had been placed over a hole dug in the ground.

Image zoom Michelle Troconis' mugshot from Jan. 7, 2020 AP/Shutterstock

“Small branches and leaves had been placed on the grill grates to hide the pit underneath,” which was approximately 2 feet wide, 6 feet long and 3 feet deep, the warrant states.

Lawlor described the unusual hole as “one hundred percent a human grave,” the warrant states. Inside the hole were a blue tarp and two unopened bags of lime.

When Lawlor’s friend asked what the lime was for, Lawlor replied, “For trying to rid of a body!” the warrant states.

When he returned to the site in early June, the hole was completely covered up, the warrant says.

Lawlor forgot about the hole until August, when he learned from another member that Mawhinney, who founded the club but was no longer a member, was “involved in that Dulos case,” the warrant says.

Though Mawhinney had left the club 5 or 6 years before, Lawlor learned that Mawhinney had reached out to another member in March or April asking about rejoining the club, the warrant states. When he asked how to “get back onto the property,” he was told about a hidden key.

Lawlor went back to the state police, who found the hole but found no signs of the tarp, lime, or human remains, the warrant says.

In addition, the warrant shows that Mawhinney’s cellphone was traced to an area near the club on March 29 from 1:09 p.m. to 1:43 p.m. and then on May 31 at 11:04 p.m., the affidavit states.

Mawhinney remains held on a $2 million bond.

On Thursday, Fotis Dulos and Troconis both posted bond and were released from police custody, local station WTNH reports.

They are both under house arrest, unable to leave their homes without permission and will be fitted with GPS monitoring devices, NBC CT reports.

After being released, Troconis went to Stamford Hospital for an evaluation because she hadn’t been given a check-up at the correctional institution where she stayed the night before, Stamford Police Capt. Diedrich Hohn said, the Stamford Advocate reports.

They have not yet entered pleas.

Attorneys for Fotis Dulos, Troconis and Mawhinney did not immediately return calls for comment.