Lawyer Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Kitty Litter in a Bathroom During Teen's Graduation Party
A California lawyer was arrested after a camera was found hidden in kitty litter inside a bathroom during a graduation party for a 17-year-old student.
Charles G. Korrell, 44, was arrested last week and faces charges of misdemeanor electronic peeping. He was taken to the Marin County Jail, according to the Marin Independent Journal. His bail was reportedly set at $15,000.
According to the Petaluma Police Department, officers were called to the home on June 15 after the residents found a GoPro camera in a cat litter box that had been placed in the bathroom.
"The camera had been recording for approximately 30 minutes prior to it being discovered," according to a Petaluma police press release. "No one at the party admitted they owned the camera."
Police seized the camera and later found footage of Korrell allegedly recording himself putting the camera in the litter box.
Korrell was a guest at the graduation party, police said.
Detectives searched his residence and seized "potential electronic evidence that will have to be processed and further examined," according to the press release.
Korrell couldn't be reached for comment.