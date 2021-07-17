Law & Order: SVU, Boardwalk Empire Actor Isaiah Stokes Indicted for N.Y.C. Murder

Isaiah Stokes has been charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, the Queens DA's Office announced Friday

Isaiah Stokes at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City.

Isaiah Stokes at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City.

TV actor Isaiah Stokes has been indicted for the February murder of Tyrone Jones, the Queens District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Stokes, 41, was arraigned Friday morning on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to a press release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stokes' next court date is set for July 19. If convicted of the charges against him, he faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.

"The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting," District Attorney Melinda Katz said in the release. "Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm."

A representative for Stokes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The alleged incident took place on February 7 around 2:45 p.m. local time. According to the DA's office, video surveillance footage showed Stokes exiting a car parked at an intersection in Queens, New York, and approaching the driver's side window.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He then allegedly fired eleven gunshots into the car, hitting Jones, 37. The Queens Village resident was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

No further information was made available about the circumstances that led to the murder.

Stokes has been a TV actor since the mid-2000s, appearing in a 2009 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as in episodes of Boardwalk Empire, The Mysteries of Laura, and Blue Bloods.