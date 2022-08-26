Law Enforcement Officer Among 4 Killed While Serving Eviction Notice in Arizona 

An Arizona constable was shot to death, along with three others, while serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex Thursday, authorities said.

The husband of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez, 43, confirmed her death to the Tucson Sentinel.

"I'm still trying to put it together," her husband, Gabriel Garibay told the outlet. "It seems like it's unreal, I'm still thinking that it's a joke somewhere… I don't know how to explain it."

Multiple outlets report Martinez was attempting to serve an eviction notice to a tenant at a downtown Tucson, Ariz., apartment complex just after 11 a.m.

During the attempt, Martinez, along with an employee of the apartments and another person, were shot to death.

The man they were reportedly serving the notice to then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Tucson police said they plan to release the identities of the remaining two victims and the gunman later today.

Arizona Governor Greg Ducey ordered flags half-staff Friday in honor of those killed alongside Martinez.

"The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state," Ducey said in a statement. "Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community."

"Constable Martinez was a Tucson native who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, as well as those who also lost their lives in today's tragic events," the statement reads.

Martinez was reportedly a 16-year U.S. army veteran.

She became a constable for Justice Precinct 8 in Pima County earlier this year.