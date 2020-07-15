Lauren Brittney Dumolo's purse was found at Four Freedoms Park the day she was last seen

Missing Fla. Mom Hasn’t Been Seen in 4 Weeks, and Her Purse Was Found in Nearby Park

Police in Florida are searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for a month.

Lauren Brittney Dumolo, 29, was last seen June 19 at a Cape Coral apartment and was reported missing two days later, according to a police press release.

That day, her purse had been found by a citizen at Four Freedoms Park, a place she was known to visit often. Her cell phone was also found in her apartment.

On June 24, she was designated as being missing and endangered, the press release states.

Police said Dumolo frequently walks and does not own a car. She is 5 feet tall and 110 lbs., with light brown hair (dyed blonde with brown roots) and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts. She has several tattoos: “Namaste” on her right side, a symbol on her wrist, a “NY” symbol on her pelvis, and rosary beads on her ankle.

Anyone with any information on Dumolo's whereabouts or anyone who may have seen her at any point from June 19 is urged to contact police at (239) 574-3223.