The Last Words of Infamous American Killers: 'It's a Good Day to Die'

While serving life in California’s Folsom Prison for the 1974 murder of his son’s girlfriend, who’d snitched on a robbery Clarence Ray Allen committed, Allen solicited hits on eight witnesses against him. A paroled fellow inmate later killed three of them, and was arrested carrying Allen’s list of names. His conviction for those added killings made Allen, age 76 when he died by lethal injection on Jan. 17, 2006, the second-oldest inmate executed by the U.S. in 30 years.

His last words: “My last words will be, Hoka Hey, it’s a good day to die,” he said. “Thank you very much, I love you all. Good-bye.”