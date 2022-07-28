Final 2 Officers Convicted in George Floyd's Death Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng have been ordered to serve 42 months and 36 months in prison, respectively, for their roles in George Floyd's death

The last two officers involved in the death of George Floyd have received prison sentences for "depriving [Floyd] of his Constitutional rights."

In a Wednesday release, the United States Department of Justice revealed that the two former Minneapolis Police Department officers — Tou Thao, 36, and J. Alexander Kueng, 28 — have been ordered to serve 42 months and 36 months in prison, respectively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Along with fellow ex-officer Thomas Lane, Thao and Kueng were convicted in February, after facing federal charges of violating Floyd's constitutional rights by showing deliberate indifference to his medical needs and failing to provide aid as Derek Chauvin, the senior officer on the scene, fatally pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

They all testified on their own behalf to say they were trusting Chauvin's lead, while Kueng and Thao each faced an additional charge of failing to intervene as Chauvin harmed Floyd, on which they were also found guilty.

Kueng and Thao's sentencing comes about a week after PEOPLE confirmed that Lane, 39, was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison earlier this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

george floyd George Floyd

In the Wednesday release, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said, "All four officers involved in the tragic death of George Floyd have now been convicted in federal court, sentenced to prison and held accountable for their crimes."

"George Floyd's death could have been prevented if these defendants had carried out their affirmative duty to intervene to stop another officer's use of deadly force," she added. "While these defendants have now been held accountable, law enforcement officers and leaders must take seriously the affirmative duty under the Constitution to intervene to stop misconduct by fellow officers and the duty to render medical aid."

"The federal prosecution of all officers tied to the death of George Floyd should send a clear and powerful message that the Department of Justice will never tolerate the unlawful abuse of power or victimization of Americans by anyone in law enforcement," she concluded.

District of Minnesota U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger said Thao and Kueng "failed to take any action" when it came to helping prevent "the agonizing death of Mr. Floyd," adding, "These sentences reaffirm that every law enforcement officer, whether rookie or senior, has an affirmative duty to protect individuals in their custody."

RELATED VIDEO: Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison for Murder of George Floyd

Floyd, 46, was killed on May 25, 2020, while being detained by the officers for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner Minneapolis market.

The latter's conviction followed a prosecution that replayed over and over what millions around the world saw, propelling them into the streets in protest: bystander video of Chauvin, his hands in his pockets and his sunglasses perched atop his head, with Floyd underneath him and crying out for his dead mother as he repeatedly gasped, "I can't breathe."

Prosecutors said that as Chauvin maintained that position, Lane held Floyd's feet, Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Thao held back bystanders who objected as the scene unfolded.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: