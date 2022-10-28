Woman Who Blamed Prior Arrest on Being Too 'Pretty' Accused of Killing Mom: 'I Think I Killed My Mommy': Reports

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 28-year-old Hend Bustami is charged with open murder in connection with her mother's death

By
Published on October 28, 2022 01:54 PM
Hend Bustami, Afaf Hussanen
Hend Bustami, Afaf Hussanen. Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department; Facebook

A Las Vegas woman previously accused of telling authorities she was too "pretty" to be arrested has allegedly confessed to killing her mother, according to multiple reports.

Police said 28-year-old Hend Bustami faces an open murder charge in connection with her mother's death.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim, identified by KLAS-TV as 61-year-old Afaf Hussanen, suffered from multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the Las Vegas home she shared with her daughter.

According to the outlet, which cites police, Bustami allegedly called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to confess to the slaying.

"I think I killed my mommy," she allegedly told dispatch before hanging up, the station reports.

Hours later, California Highway Patrol located an allegedly blood-covered Bustami, driving down Interstate 15 near Barstow, Calif., where she was arrested, per KLAS.

According to the station, during an interview with police, Bustami allegedly admitted to stabbing her mother to death with shards of glass following an argument between the pair. Bustami then allegedly fled to California.

She will be extradited back to Las Vegas, police said in a news release.

It was unclear Friday if Bustami retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Prior to her mother's death, KVVU-TV and the Las Vegas Review Journal reported Bustami had been arrested at Harry Reid International Airport on a charge of public misconduct.

Citing the arrest report, authorities were called to the airport's Chili's restaurant Aug. 31, after Bustami, who police said appeared drunk and belligerent, allegedly skipped out on paying her bill, according to KVVU.

When officers confronted her, she alleged they were harassing her because they "had never seen anyone as pretty as her," the station reports.

Bustami had a court appearance scheduled for Thursday for the August airport arrest, but it's unclear if she actually appeared or if she has entered a plea to those charges, according to KLAS.

