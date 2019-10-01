Las Vegas Teen Charged with Murder After Police Find Missing Man Dead in Sleeping Bag

Image zoom Michael Miller Las Vegas Police

A Las Vegas teen was taken into custody recently after a missing person was found dead in a sleeping bag.

Michael Miller was arrested by officials on Sept. 24, just four days after Raul Salazer’s body was discovered in a desert area by a local search and rescue team, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Clark County Detention Center records obtained by PEOPLE indicate that Michael, 19, has since been charged with murder in connection to the incident.

The dramatic series of events first unfolded on Friday, Sept. 20 as the Red Rock Search & Rescue was surveying a desert area off Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas looking for a missing person. As they searched, the team discovered the body of a man wrapped in a sleeping bag.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Las Vegas Police, who also said evidence showed the man was killed somewhere else and transported to the desert area, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Salazar, 47, and confirmed he died from multiple gunshot wounds, ruling his death a homicide.

By Tuesday, Sept. 24, Las Vegas Police had arrested Michael in connection to the homicide. At this time, a cause for the incident has not yet been determined.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Michael has had a difficult past, according to his Uncle Robert Miller who spoke to the Review-Journal. The teen was injured in a fire as a 3-year-old, causing severe facial disfigurement. His injuries mean he also uses a wheelchair.

The July 2003 fire, which the Las Vegas Fire Department said at the time was caused by kids playing with a cigarette lighter, also killed his 4-year-old female cousin, the outlet reports.

Robert added to the Review-Journal that Michael was homeless during a portion of his childhood but that he had never heard him speak of Salazar.

Michael currently remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He is being held without bail and his next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to records.

An attorney for Michael could not immediately be found by PEOPLE.