Las Vegas Stabbing: Authorities ID 2 Victims Killed in Spree that Injured 6 Others

Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30, and Brent Allan Hallett, 47, both of Las Vegas, were stabbed to death Thursday, authorities say

Published on October 7, 2022 12:02 PM
Maris Digiovanni
Maris Digiovanni. Photo: Facebook

Authorities have identified the two victims killed in a deadly stabbing spree on the Las Vegas strip that left six others injured.

Citing the Clark County Coroner's Office, multiple outlets report 30-year-old Maris Mareen DiGiovanni and 47-year-old Brent Allan Hallett, both of Las Vegas, were stabbed to death Thursday, just before noon.

DiGiovanni's brother Gage DiGiovanni confirmed her death on Facebook, writing, "It is with great sadness that we say goodbye and see you later to my amazing little sister. Maris was a victim of the horrific random stabbing of 8 people in Las Vegas today."

"Please pray for our family and her husband," he wrote. "We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, according to a news release.

Yoni Barrios
Yoni Barrios. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Barrios faces two counts of open murder and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, in connection to the mass stabbing that occurred in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, the release reads.

A motive in the attack remains under investigation, police said.

"This was an isolated incident," Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said in a statement. "All evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time."

Three victims are stable, while the other three are in critical condition, according to the release.

During a press conference Thursday, LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren said a large kitchen knife was recovered from the scene.

Citing witnesses, KTNV-TV reports the stabbings occurred in multiple locations, and that "showgirls" who take photos with tourists on the Strip may be among the injured victims.

Witness Pierre Fandrich told the outlet what he thought to be "three or four showgirls laughing" turned out to be screaming.

Jail records show Barrios is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear if he entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=486009303543690&set=a.486009276877026
