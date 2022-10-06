One person is dead and five others have been injured following a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Twitter they have one person in custody in connection to the deadly incident in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, just before noon Thursday.

The surviving victims were transported to area hospitals with "unknown extent of injuries," the LVMPD tweeted.

Citing witnesses, KTNV-TV reports the stabbings occurred in multiple locations, and that "showgirls" who take photos with tourists on the Strip may be among the victims.

Witness Pierre Fandrich told the outlet what he thought to be "three or four showgirls laughing" turned out to be screaming.

He also claimed he "thought a girl fell from the bridge because there was a lot of blood on the ground."

Police have not named a suspect suspect or any victims.

A motive is currently under investigation.

LVMPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.