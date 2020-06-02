1 Person Dead, 1 Officer 'Gravely Wounded' in 2 Shootings During Las Vegas Protests

"This is a sad night for [police] and a tragic night for our community," said Las Vegas Metro Sheriff Joseph Lombardo

Two shootings in Las Vegas left one person dead and one officer "gravely wounded" overnight.

On Monday at about 11:22 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police allegedly encountered a person described as a "heavily armed individual" wearing body armor in the downtown area. When the person allegedly made a "threatening move," officers fired upon the individual, who was soon pronounced dead, the department said in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased person.

LVMPD and federal officers were stationed at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse, protecting the establishment from potential rioters, according to KVVU.

According to LVMPD, this is the city's ninth officer-involved shooting in 2020.

Another shooting at about 11:30 p.m. on the Las Vegas Strip left a police officer in serious condition, according to LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, who said in a press conference that it had been a "long night" for the department.

According to a press release, the unidentified officer was trying to manage large crowds of protesters, who police say had rocks and bottles, near the Circus Circus when the officer was shot and "gravely wounded." The suspect was located and taken into custody, police said, but his identity has not been revealed.

Image zoom Las Vegas Police block off a road at Circus Circus hotel-casino after an officer was shot during a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"This is a sad night for LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community," Lombardo told reporters. "With these protests, which are leading to riots, one tragedy is only leading to another."

He added: "What has occurred is utterly — utterly — unacceptable. I hope the community sees it that way too."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Both shootings are still under investigation.

RELATED VIDEO: Minneapolis Police Chief Tells George Floyd's Family That 3 Other Cops Were 'Complicit' in Killing

While some cities have hired cleaning crews, many have also seen hundreds of volunteers gathering to clean up their local areas.

At a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, late Sunday night, a man was shot and killed amid gunfire between the crowds and police and National Guard members. David McAtee, 53, was a popular barbecue chef known for feeding police officers for free.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.