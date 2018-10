Remembering the 58 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 1 Year Later

They came to the Las Vegas strip expecting a fun evening to cap off a fun weekend: The Route 91 Harvest Festival, an outdoor country music event, was at the end of its third day and Jason Aldean was performing the closing set — then bullets began slicing through the air.

Police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire that Sunday night on the crowd of more than 22,000 from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the nearby Mandalay Bay casino, where he had been staying for several days.

In total, 58 people were killed in the shooting and more than 700 others were injured, either by gunfire or in the ensuing chaos. (Paddock shot himself as authorities closed in.)

Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Here is a look back at the slain victims — their hopes and dreams, how they were remembered by loved ones — based on PEOPLE’s reporting and other news articles in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.