A Reporter Viciously Stabbed to Death and a Politician Arrested for Murder: Nobody 'Saw It Coming'

In the tough world of Las Vegas politics, Jeff German had a reputation as an aggressive reporter who uncovered the truth, however difficult — and dangerous — it might be.

The 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal writer navigated the city's complicated inner workings for more than 30 years, fearlessly investigating wrongdoing.

"He wasn't afraid to take on big issues in Las Vegas, his friend Thomas Pitaro tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He was like a pit bull. If he bit on a story, he didn't let go of it until he got the whole damn thing."

That dogged determination may have led to his murder.

On the morning of Sept. 3, German was found dead outside his three-bedroom ranch-style home, stabbed multiple times in what appeared to be a rage-filled attack. Just five days later, police arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who had denounced the reporter on social media after German penned a series of articles alleging professional misconduct on Telles' part, including an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Robert Telles. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty

"Telles was upset about articles being written by German...and also upset that there was additional reporting that was pending" Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Koren told reporters on September 8.

For more on the shocking case of Jeff German's death, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Telles faces one charge of open murder. He is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea and will appear in court on Sept. 20. His attorneys have not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

While authorities build a case against Telles, those who knew German are hoping for justice.

"It's surreal — I never saw it coming," says Ozzie Fumo, a defense attorney and friend to both men. "If I would've thought in any way that [Telles] would've been capable of doing something like this, of course, I would've warned Jeff. It's shocking. I guess I didn't know Robert as well as I thought. I hope for peace for Jeff and his family."