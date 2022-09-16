A Reporter Viciously Stabbed to Death and a Politician Arrested for Murder: Nobody 'Saw It Coming'

At the time he was killed, Jeff German was researching another potential story about Robert Telles

By Steve Helling
Published on September 16, 2022 03:37 PM
Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Jeff German. Photo: K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty

In the tough world of Las Vegas politics, Jeff German had a reputation as an aggressive reporter who uncovered the truth, however difficult — and dangerous — it might be.

The 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal writer navigated the city's complicated inner workings for more than 30 years, fearlessly investigating wrongdoing.

"He wasn't afraid to take on big issues in Las Vegas, his friend Thomas Pitaro tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He was like a pit bull. If he bit on a story, he didn't let go of it until he got the whole damn thing."

That dogged determination may have led to his murder.

On the morning of Sept. 3, German was found dead outside his three-bedroom ranch-style home, stabbed multiple times in what appeared to be a rage-filled attack. Just five days later, police arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who had denounced the reporter on social media after German penned a series of articles alleging professional misconduct on Telles' part, including an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In this handout provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles poses for a mugshot after being charged in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. Police said German was stabbed to death outside his home on September 03, but his body was not found until the next day. German recently reported for months on the turmoil surrounding Telles' oversight of the office, and the administrator subsequently lost his re-election bid in June's primary election.
Robert Telles. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty

"Telles was upset about articles being written by German...and also upset that there was additional reporting that was pending" Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Koren told reporters on September 8.

For more on the shocking case of Jeff German's death, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Telles faces one charge of open murder. He is being held without bond. He has not yet entered a plea and will appear in court on Sept. 20. His attorneys have not returned PEOPLE's calls for comment.

While authorities build a case against Telles, those who knew German are hoping for justice.

"It's surreal — I never saw it coming," says Ozzie Fumo, a defense attorney and friend to both men. "If I would've thought in any way that [Telles] would've been capable of doing something like this, of course, I would've warned Jeff. It's shocking. I guess I didn't know Robert as well as I thought. I hope for peace for Jeff and his family."

Related Articles
Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
At Time of His Death, Investigative Reporter Was Researching Story About Politician Who's Now Murder Suspect
https://www.facebook.com/rob.telles
Las Vegas County Official Arrested in Murder of Investigative Reporter
Jeff German, host of Mobbed Up, with Planet Hollywood (formerly the Aladdin) on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Investigative Journalist Stabbed to Death Outside of His Apartment, Killer Still at Large
Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli
OnlyFans Model Arrested, Charged with Murdering Boyfriend
Joy Hibbs, Robert Atkins
'People Magazine Investigates' : Tracking Down the Man Who Allegedly Killed Mom of Two Joy Hibbs in 1991
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Joy Hibbs
'People Magazine Investigates' Examines How Authorities Cracked 1991 Cold Case Murder of Pa. Mom
A 14-year-old, identified as Richard Jones, has been charged as an adult with murder and criminal conspiracy after police say he was the first to hit the man with a cone
Boy, 14, Charged with Murder After Philadelphia Man, 73, Beaten to Death with Traffic Cone
Joy Hibbs, Robert Atkins
Arrest Made in Beloved Mother's Cold Case Murder — and Prosecutor Credits 'People Magazine Investigates'
Jade Benning
For Decades, Woman Claimed Intruder Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend — But Anonymous Letter Led to Her Arrest
Byron Manning
Nevada Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Brother, Then Calls Ex Laughing: Police
richard-connie-dabate-1
Revisiting PEOPLE's 2017 Story on the 'Fitbit Murder': Web of Lies — a Wife Killed, a Husband Accused
liberty german and abigail williams
Interview Transcripts from Delphi Murder Case Reveal Man Admitted to Communicating with Libby German
mason dominguez
Vigil Held for Las Vegas Child Found Dead in Freezer, Identified as 4-Year-Old Mason Dominguez
Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Who Had Prior Relationship with Victim Charged with Murdering Mom Found in Duffel Bag: Sources