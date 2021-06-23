Several people were arrested in connection to car theft, drug trafficking, firearm possession and more crimes

Las Vegas Probe Into Car Theft Ring Leads to 28 Person Arrest, Officials Estimate More Than 150 Felony Charges

Nearly 30 people in Nevada, California, and Arizona have been arrested in connection to a Las Vegas car theft ring.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation into the matter at the end of 2020 and 28 people were arrested, with the bulk being taken into custody on June 18, officials said during a press conference on Monday.

Eighteen of the suspects were from Clark County in Las Vegas and the remaining 10 were detained in California and Arizona after fleeing Nevada.

Capt. Shane Womack of the LVMPD Theft Crimes Bureau said during the press conference that between the 28 arrests, officials suspect there is a total of 152 felony charges.

Womack revealed that they detected several fake vehicle identification numbers and fabricated door stickers made to look authentic.

Investigators have since recovered 19 stolen cars estimated to total $600,000. They also seized seven firearms; thousands of rounds of ammunition; $15,000; thousands of fake dollars, fake credit cards and identification; and illegal drugs including 2,500 fentanyl pills, marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.

"This is a great example to the public to see the connection to auto theft as well as other major felonies and violent crime," Womack said during the press conference. "The 2,500 pills of fentanyl and the marijuana production alone was a danger to the entire community."