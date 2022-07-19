North Las Vegas Officer Israel Molina had been on paid leave since late 2020

Nev. Police Officer Fatally Shot Daughter, 12, and Injured Wife and Son Before Turning Gun on Himself

A North Las Vegas policeman has been identified as the 42-year-old father who fatally shot his 12-year-old daughter over the weekend before turning the gun on himself, PEOPLE confirms.

In a statement released by the North Las Vegas Police Department, Israel Molina also shot and wounded his wife and teenage son before he died by suicide just before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Patrol officers who'd been dispatched to Molina's residence arrived to find "an adult female and teenage male suffering from gunshot wounds," according to the release.

"It was further reported that the suspect was still inside of the residence with a female juvenile," the statement continues. "Due to the circumstances, LVMPD SWAT responded and made an emergency entry into the residence."

That is when police found the bodies of Sofia Molina and her father.

According to the statement, Molina and his wife "had become involved in an altercation which turned violent when the male attempted to shoot the female. During the struggle, the teenage son intervened. The adult female and teenage son were able to escape the residence with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and called for help."

Afterwards, Molina "shot his female juvenile daughter and then took his own life. Detectives also confirmed that the male suspect was an off-duty North Las Vegas Police officer."

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified Molina and his daughter in an email to PEOPLE.

Molina had been a policeman for six years.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the officer had been on paid leave since November 2020, following his arrest on driving under the influence and destruction of property.

Additional details on that case were not available Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.