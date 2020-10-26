Las Vegas Passenger Hanging Out of Van Pushes Over and Kills Bicyclist Before Falling Out of Car and Dying

Two people were killed in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend in a collision involving a minivan and bicyclist that police are describing as a "senseless act."

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, several cars were driving recklessly along Las Vegas' Hollywood Blvd toward Sahara Blvd, witnesses told police, according to KSNV News 3. The witnesses said that a passenger in a minivan was hanging halfway out of the car, attempting to strike people on the sidewalk.

The passenger missed two pedestrians, but then struck a middle-aged woman riding in the bicycle lane further down the road, according to KSNV.

The woman fell off her bike and was killed, according to the outlet. The passenger fell out of the minivan in the process of striking her and reportedly hit his head on a light post. The passenger also died.

Lt. Raymond Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told KSNV that calling the deaths "senseless" is an "understatement."

"You have a woman who was out riding her bicycle and they pull up next to her and strike her, causing her to die," Spencer said in an interview with the news station. "It's an absolute senseless act. There's no reason behind this that I can tell you why it occurred, other than complete stupidity."

Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.