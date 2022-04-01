Las Vegas Mother Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Allegedly Trying to Kill 'Evil' Newborn

A woman in Las Vegas allegedly tried to smother her newborn infant on the way to the hospital after giving birth in a toilet, according to authorities.

Police were called to Mountain View Hospital on Saturday for reports that Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, dropped off her infant and ran away, refusing to be admitted.

Arrest records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicate she was "bleeding profusely" when she arrived at the hospital. Hollingsworth's aunt and uncle allegedly told police that Hollingsworth gave birth silently in their bathroom, and had attempted to smother the child multiple times on the way to the hospital.

Hollingsworth was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of child abuse, according to jail records view by PEOPLE. Police said Hollingsworth — who allegedly called her baby "evil" — has an undisclosed medical condition that she stopped taking medication for during her pregnancy.

Arrest records say Hollingsworth "continuously talked about prophecies and other religious ideations" in an interview with police, according to WGN9 Nevada.

"After seeing the baby's eyes, smelling what she described as an abnormal scent, and the baby grunting at her, Ashley decided to wrap the blanket around the baby's head," police said in the report.

Police say they found Hollingsworth on Saturday two hours after she ran off with self-inflicted wounds on her head and face and bloody pants. She allegedly told police she was "beat up by a rock."