Nevada Man Allegedly Kills Ex-Girlfriend's Brother, Then Calls Ex Laughing: Police

Ronald Moore was gunned down on April 7 at an apartment in North Las Vegas

Late last week, authorities in North Las Vegas arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend's brother, then calling her to torment her about it.

Through online records, PEOPLE confirms that Byron Manning was charged on Friday with a single count of murder.

Manning remains in police custody without bail, and his public defender could not be reached for comment Friday.

Manning had been a suspect in the shooting death of Ronald Moore, 34, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Moore was gunned down on April 7 at an apartment in North Las Vegas.

Prior to that, Moore's sister had asked Manning to move his things out of their apartment, ending a relationship that spanned the previous four years, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing the criminal complaint.

When Manning was asked to move, Moore was at the apartment to support his sister, according to the Review-Journal.

Manning, it is alleged in the complaint, had threatened the woman, saying he would "hurt somebody important in her life."

Specific details are unclear, but gunfire broke out at some point, and Manning allegedly fled the area, the paper reports.

Later, Byron "called her and said 'ha ha, I got him,'" the article quotes from the complaint.

Manning was found two hours after the shooting in Jean, Nev.