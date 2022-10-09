A suspect taken into custody following reports of an assault in Las Vegas last week allegedly admitted to committing the crime, according to the arrest report obtained by local CBS station KLAS.

Malik Price, 27, was arrested around midnight on Oct. 3 along Las Vegas Boulevard, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were responding to a report of a man down, and the department's Homicide Section confirmed that the victim was "struck in the head with a brick."

Officers located the suspect in the area of the crime and took him into custody, the release states. The victim was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Christopher David, according to the coroner's report, and the cause of death was ruled as blunt head trauma.

KLAS reported that multiple witnesses contacted police regarding Price's alleged behavior, with one saying they had been punched by an unknown suspect and another who claimed Price had tried to sell him a gun. The brick allegedly used by Price in the attack was also found near the scene with blood on it, the station reported.

According to the arrest report, as cited by the station, Price was allegedly uncooperative during the interview while officers attempted to read him his Miranda rights.

When police stopped the interview due to his refusal to answer questions and began collecting DNA evidence, Price allegedly admitted to the crime, saying, according to the station's reporting, "I did it. I'm a filthy murderer. Yup, I hit him upside with a tombstone… I saw a sign to be a violent gentleman today."

Price is being held at a detention center on a charge of murder. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.