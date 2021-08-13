Police responding to Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez's home Wednesday arrived to find a woman in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds

Las Vegas Landlord Accused of Killing 2 Women, Injuring Man Over Unpaid Rent: Handled It 'His Way'

A Las Vegas landlord has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after allegedly shooting three tenants who owed him back rent.

Police say the shootings occurred Tuesday inside the home of Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 78-year-old had been renting out rooms in his house, according to a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The statement alleges that "an argument" over unpaid rent "occurred between one of the female victims" and Lozano-Sanchez early Tuesday.

"During the argument, Lozano-Sanchez shot the victims," police allege in the statement.

Police arriving to the residence after receiving 911 calls "located a female victim laying in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds."

The statement explains the woman "was evacuated from the immediate area and was later pronounced deceased."

Soon after, "an adult male exited the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," reads the statement.

The man was taken to an area hospital and, in time, is expected to recover from the shooting.

The officers persuaded Lozano-Sanchez to leave the home, and he was taken into custody.

Police searched the residence "and located another deceased adult female inside."

As of this writing, the names of the three victims have not been released.

Lozano-Sanchez appeared in court on Wednesday, according to KLAS-TV.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A judge denied him bail. Lozano-Sanchez has yet to enter pleas to the three charges he faces.

KLAS reports that prosecutors have alleged the landlord told a witness some of his tenants were not paying their rent, and that he allegedly told the witness he would "handle this his way."

The witness also allegedly told investigators Lozano-Sanchez was "smiling and laughing" as he spoke.

When he appeared in court, Lozano-Sanchez claimed to not understand what he was accused of doing, according to the station's coverage.