Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Located After Allegedly Leaving His Homework in Getaway Car

Kamari Oliver, 18, was taken into custody at the high school he attended, after police found a red backpack that allegedly contained his schoolwork in the getaway car

Las Vegas police tracked down an 18-year-old homicide suspect after he allegedly left his homework in the car police say was used in the commission of the crime.

Clark County Detention Center records show Kamari Oliver faces charges of open murder, robbery and home invasion with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping in the March 25 killing of 24-year-old Natalie Manduley.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Oliver was taken into custody at the high school he attended after police say they found a red backpack containing his schoolwork in the getaway car.

"Inside the backpack was a school Chrome Book along with a notebook of schoolwork, specifically math work," police said, per the Review-Journal. "In the top right corner of the schoolwork, the name 'Kamari Oliver' and '5th Period' were written."

Investigators were able to confirm Oliver was a student within the Clark County School District and had unexcused absences at the time of the killing. On March 28, he was arrested at the undisclosed school.

A press release issued by LVMPD identified Oliver as one of three men they believe entered a home with the intent of armed robbery on the date of the murder.

During the home invasion, the Review-Journal reports that another woman in the home was forced into a closet at gunpoint and repeatedly questioned about the contents in a safe, while Manduley exchanged gunfire with at least one of the suspects. She was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's boyfriend, who also lived at the home and was known to sell "high-end jewelry" on Instagram, according to reports, was at the store at the time of the incident, although he confronted the suspects in the driveway as they attempted to flee in a white Mercedes.

KLAS-TV reports that Manduley's boyfriend smashed his vehicle into the rear of the suspects' car, causing it to crash into a nearby wall. The suspects then fled on foot, but not before firing shots at the boyfriend, who escaped unharmed.

"There is no question that this was a very targeted incident," LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said.

After Oliver was taken into custody, police reported he had noticeably visible injuries to his face.

"He stated he was in a fight at a party over the weekend. When confronted about the murder, Oliver stated he wanted a lawyer and all questioning stopped," police said.

Police say surveillance footage also showed the suspect disposing of a handgun near the scene.