Las Vegas County Official Arrested in Murder of Investigative Reporter

A Las Vegas county official is in custody in connection with the death of investigative reporter Jeff German.

German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators served search warrants Wednesday related to the homicide.

The Review-Journal reported that the search warrant was executed at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

The police department would not confirm the Review-Journal's report.

"I can't confirm any suspect information at this time," officer Lawrence Hadfield tells PEOPLE. "This is a rapidly moving investigation."

On Wednesday, Telles was arrested, according to multiple news outlets.

Sasha Loftis of Las Vegas CBS affiliate 8 News Now was on the scene at Telles' home and provided by-the-minute updates via Twitter. Shortly after police and SWAT teams arrived, neighbors were told to leaves their homes "or not come back in the neighborhood," Loftis wrote.

She also shared footage of officials swarming the area, noting that fire trucks were also present.

Shortly after, sources told 8 News Now reporter Vanessa Murphy that Telles had been arrested and was "being taken to hospital with non-life threatening self-inflicted wounds," Loftis tweeted.

German, 69, had previously reported that Telles had an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staffer and created a hostile work environment, according to the Review-Journal.

Telles, a democrat, lost his re-election bid in June after German's story was published. According to the Review-Journal, German was working on a follow-up story at the time of his death.

Telles often aired his grievances with German on social media.

In June, he wrote, "*Wife hears rustling in the trash* Her: 'Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?' Me: 'No, dear. Looks like it's @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.' Oh, Jeff... [laughing Emoji] @LVRJ#LasVegas."

After joking that he left pizza and sushi in the trash, Telles called German a "typical bully," adding, "Can't take a pound of critism [sic] after slinging 100 pounds of BS. Up to article #4 now. You'd think he'd have better things to do."

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video of the suspect and a suspect vehicle, a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack.

At an earlier press conference, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said an "altercation took place outside of the home."

The Review-Journal's executive editor Glenn Cook said German was "the gold standard of the news business. It's hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."

German, who earned a Master's degree at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, worked for over two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, covering verticals related primarily to crime and also focused on political news.

In 2017, he was the first reporter to cover the tragic shooting in Las Vegas where 58 people were killed and 489 more were injured.

According to the county website, Telles, 45, was the founder of a law firm specializing in estate planning and probate matters.

Telles could not be reached for comment.

The Clark County district attorney's office didn't return a call for comment.