The note was written by the victim's mother, who said her boyfriend had been imprisoning her in her home and that she had not seen her son since December

Las Vegas Child Found Dead in Freezer After Sibling Hands Teacher a Note Asking to Send Help to Home

Las Vegas authorities have arrested a 35-year-old man after allegedly finding the body of a young boy in a freezer in his garage.

Online court records confirm that Brandon Toseland was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation after the discovery of the boy's body Tuesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have yet to release the victim's name or age.

The Reno Gazette-Journal spoke to Lt. Ray Spencer about the gruesome discovery, which was allegedly made after the victim's sister handed a note to her elementary school teacher.

The note was written by the girl's mother, and explained that her boyfriend had been holding her against her will inside their home, the lieutenant told the paper.

Additionally, the mother wrote in the note that she did not know where the girl's brother was, and believed he was likely deceased, the Gazette-Journal reports.

KLAS reports the teacher reported the distressing note to police at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and officers dispatched to the neighborhood stopped Toseland's car at around 10 a.m.

Toseland was taken into custody and police spoke to the victim's mother, who told them she hadn't seen her son since Dec. 11, 2021, the paper reports.

She also allegedly accused Toseland of months of physical abuse.

After Toseland's arrest, police executed a search warrant at the home, and in the garage, found the dead child in a freezer.

Toseland is not the father of the male victim or his sister.

Spencer told the paper the mother had been barred from entering the garage. He also said Toseland will likely face a murder charge when he's arraigned this morning.

Toseland has yet to enter pleas to the kidnapping charges and information on his lawyer was not available.