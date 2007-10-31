Lane Garrison Sentenced to 40 Months

Actor Lane Garrison was sentenced Wednesday to 40 months in state prison and must pay restitution to his victims’ families in his vehicular manslaughter trial.

After the sentencing, the 27-year-old former Prison Break actor put his head in his hands as he was being led out of the courtroom.

Garrison’s lawyer, Harland Braun, said that Lane “thought it was a fair sentence.”

The actor was ordered to pay more than $280,000 in restitution to his victims’ families.

Garrison was involved in a car accident last December that killed a 17-year-old Beverly Hills High School student, Vahagn Setian, and left a 15-year-old girl injured. He pleaded guilty in May to vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and two other alcohol-related charges.

Addressing the court before the sentencing, Lane said, “I think of you guys [the victim’s family] every night. I felt what it’s like to be in prison. I want to show that my walk with sobriety will be very easy. I want to help other kids not make the same mistake I did. I just want to say how sorry I am to the Setian family. I am sickened by my behavior on that night. My thoughts keep coming back to that night.”

Garrison had faced a maximum term of six years and eight months in prison.

The district attorney said the actor will probably go to a state prison facility with a drug and alcohol program.