Lane Garrison: Prison a Mind-Blowing Experience

Lane Garrison calls life behind bars an “eye-opening and harrowing” experience in a letter sent by the former Prison Break star from his current residence, the Donovan State Prison.

Being behind bars “is pure irony coming from the show and now living the real deal,” the actor, convicted of vehicular manslaughter after a car accident that killed a 17-year-old high school student, states in the message he sent to Access Hollywood. “It’s surreal and mind-blowing to say the least.”

In what was likely a truly surreal moment, Garrison, 27, describes watching the show’s season premiere with “a crowd of tattooed felons.”

Garrison, who was sentenced to 40 months, also says he hopes his story is seen as a cautionary tale about the perils of drinking and driving.

“I have much to say about the pain I’ve felt and seen inside of prison,” he writes. “It has been an eye-opening and harrowing experience.”