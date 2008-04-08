Lane Garrison Making Post-Prison Plans

After Lane Garrison is released from state prison for a vehicular manslaughter conviction, he plans to devote a portion of his time to meeting with young people to warn them on the perils of drinking and driving, his lawyer tells PEOPLE.

“He will never forget what happened and he will have to learn to the live with guilt,” says defense attorney Harland Braun. “When he gets out, he will talk to teenagers as a volunteer.”

The former star of TV’s Prison Break is currently serving a 40-month sentence at the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility in MacFarland, Calif.

Garrison was involved in a 2006 car accident that killed a 17-year-old Beverly Hills High School student, Vahagn Setian, and left a 15-year-old girl injured. He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and two other alcohol-related charges.

It’s Garrison’s third stop in the California state prison system and likely his last until his release, expected sometime early next year if Garrison earns a 50 percent reduction in his sentence for good behavior, says Braun, who spoke to Garrison recently.

“He’s settling in,” says Braun, noting Garrison has access to a library and an exercise yard. “He’s living in a dorm-kind of arrangement. He’s reading and writing and that’s important to him. It’ s like a downtime from life – and learning how to accept responsibility.”

Garrison cannot speak at high schools yet but he’s already featured in an anti-DUI PSA called “Graduation Day,” about a group of teens whose lives change forever after they drink and drive.

The 20-minute video was released this month and is being distributed to high schools across the nation by its producers, the Troy and Alana Pack Foundation, says director Andrew Gallery.

The foundation is directed by Bob and Carmen Pack, who lost two children in 2003 when a drunk driver hit the youngsters on a sidewalk. Initially, the Packs had mixed feelings about including Garrison.

“Carmen and me, we’re from the other side,” says Pack. “But Lane has lived through this from the opposite side. And the more we thought about it, what better person to have participate than someone who has lived it.”

Like this story? Click on the Yahoo Buzz! button below to Buzz it up!