Landlord Arrested After Allegedly Being Caught on Hidden Cameras Sniffing Tenants' Underwear

A Connecticut landlord was arrested after he allegedly broke into his tenant's apartment and went through her and her daughter's underwear.

The tenant first filed a report in May stating that she was having ongoing issues with 38-year-old Jorge Orellana-Arias entering her unit without her knowledge, NBC Connecticut reported Friday.

While he was in the apartment, he would go through the tenant's clothing, as well as her daughter's, the report states, according to the news station.

Orellana-Arias allegedly also tried to enter the apartment while the tenant's daughter was home alone, but quickly exited when he realized she was inside, the tenant reportedly told police.

Recently, the woman decided to install security cameras in and around her apartment. Authorities said that footage captured Orellana-Arias going into the apartment through a side door and entering both bedrooms, NBC Connecticut reports.

While he was in each bedroom, he rummaged through the underwear drawers, picked up pairs of underwear, and sniffed them, authorities told NBC Connecticut.

Orellana-Arias is charged with third-degree burglary, according to the news station.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea at this time. An attorney could not be identified to comment on his behalf.