The barrel containing the body was initially believed to be about 100 feet underwater, say police

'Very Good Chance' More Bodies Will Be Discovered in Lake Where Body in Barrel Was Found: Police

Following Sunday's discovery of human remains inside a corroded barrel in Lake Mead in Nevada, Las Vegas police believe more bodies are likely to be found in the reservoir.

An ongoing drought has led to a steep decline in the water level of Lake Mead, the nation's largest manmade reservoir, which is located in Nevada and Arizona and is formed by the Hoover Dam. USA Today reports that water levels have dropped to 1,055 feet, down from 1,080 feet a year ago — an alarming trend for a reservoir that provides water to more than 40 million people in states like Nevada, Arizona and California, as well as Mexico, reports ABC7.

The decades-old barrel is believed to have originally been about 100 feet underwater and "several hundred" yards from shore, Las Vegas Metro police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told Fox5 Las Vegas.

"I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains," Spencer told KLAS-TV.

"I think anybody can understand there are probably more bodies that have been dumped in Lake Mead, it's just a matter of, are we able to recover those?" Spencer told the station.

The unidentified person in the barrel, who is believed to be a man, was discovered by boaters on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Detectives believe the victim died some time in the mid-1970s to early '80s, based on the clothing and footwear the victim was found with, Las Vegas police said in a news release on Tuesday.

"The victim's clothes and shoes were sold at Kmart in the mid-to-late 1970s," Spencer told KLAS.

Authorities believe the victim was fatally shot.